Fundraising drive launched anew to support animals of Malabon Zoo

A fundraising initiative was once again launched to help fund the food and nourishment of the animals of an old zoo in Malabon City.

Facebook page “Donation and Fundraising—Philippines” on May 19 opened a call for the public to donate to Malabon Zoo to support its inhabitants’ food and maintenance.

“Need din nila tayo hangang ngayon,” the page said with an eyebrow sweat emoji.

It also accompanied its post with pictures of some of the animals inside the zoo that were taken this year.

Those interested may donate to the page’s GCash (0956 511 7690) under Joshua David.

They may also deposit to BPI through Malabon Zoo Foundation (account number 4641000332). Its owner is Manny Tangco.

It is the page’s fourth fundraising wave for the zoo. It has been doing the initiative since 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, Tangco admitted that he had been borrowing cash from relatives and spending his savings to sustain the animals’ needs due to scarcity of funds due to lockdowns.

The 31-year-old zoo is famous for its wild animals named after celebrities, actors, politicians and other personalities.

