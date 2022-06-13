Key Tony awards winners for first season after pandemic

RuPaul and Jennifer Hudson present a performance by the cast members of the musical "A Strange Loop" at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2022. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

LOS ANGELES— The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday, celebrating the first season since a long pandemic shutdown.

Here is a list of winners in key categories.

Best play

  • “The Lehman Trilogy”

Best musical

  • “A Strange Loop”

Best revival of a musical 

  • “Company”

Best revival of a play

  • “Take Me Out”

Best actor, play

  • Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Best actress, play

  • Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

Best actor, musical

  • Myles Frost, “MJ”

Best actress, musical

  • Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

Best original score

  • “SIX,” Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best book of a musical

  • “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

