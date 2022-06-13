Key Tony awards winners for first season after pandemic

LOS ANGELES— The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday, celebrating the first season since a long pandemic shutdown.
Here is a list of winners in key categories.
Best play
- “The Lehman Trilogy”
Best musical
- “A Strange Loop”
Best revival of a musical
- “Company”
Best revival of a play
- “Take Me Out”
Best actor, play
- Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”
Best actress, play
- Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”
Best actor, musical
- Myles Frost, “MJ”
Best actress, musical
- Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”
Best original score
- “SIX,” Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
Best book of a musical
- “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson
—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez