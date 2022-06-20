Supervillain turned agent vs villain: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ to hit Philippine cinemas

Another villain origin story is on the rise. This time, the supervillain turned Anti-Villain League agent, Felonius Gru would hit the big screens.

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will finally screen on local cinemas on June 29.

The film will tackle the pre-villain Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell) before becoming the world’s master of evil and how he met his most despicable crew, the iconic Minions.

Since he was 12, Gru has wanted to be part of the supervillain group, the Vicious 6. However, they are not impressed by the puny, wanna-be villain.

After infuriating the pinnacle of evil, the wanna-be member found himself the mortal enemy of his icons. With him on the run, the Minions tried to learn the famous martial arts, kung fu, to help save him, and he realized that even villains need a little help in times of need.

With the film franchise’s signature inciting humor, an ensemble cast, and a thrilling plot, netizens cannot wait to fill the local cinemas next week.

The Philippine counterpart of Universal Pictures International, Universal Pictures Philippines, posted the film’s trailer on its official Facebook page on June 9.

“Minions never [fail] to make me laugh,” a Facebook user commented.

“Can’t wait to watch this!” another user said.

Another Filipino even plans to bring her family with her. “Let’s watch this[ in the cinema] with [the] kids,” she said, tagging her husband in the comment section.

Movie theaters are operating in places under Alert Level 1, which includes Metro Manila.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” will attempt to break the record of “Despicable Me 3,” which earned $741.3 million international box office.