Rundown: 5 healthy eats to stock in your home pantry

A healthy lifestyle requires a good selection of foods, and a well-stocked pantry will definitely help you achieve just that.

From ready-to-eat foods to meal preparation staples and nutritional supplements, here is a list of nutritious eats you can stock in your pantry, which may bring a better change to your lifestyle.

High-fiber ready-to-eat snackbars

If you are a busy person with little to no time to prepare a meal every time, ready-to-eat snacks that are high in fiber are your best bet to keep your stomach full throughout the day.

Contrary to popular belief, not all snacks are bad for your health. In fact, snacking on the right kinds of food may aid in weight control, according to a pilot study conducted at the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center.

Nutritious snacks may also help curb sugar cravings between meals.

Consider investing in healthy snack bars like Macro Fruit Free Muesli Bar and Classic Fruit & Nut Muesli Bar when restocking your pantry. These bars can be good sources of fiber.

A research paper presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East Conference 2019 found that a high-fiber diet lowers a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Whole foods

Shun overly processed foods and start leaning toward whole and organic foods that are loaded with vitamins and minerals to keep your immune system and body strong.

Whole foods include unprocessed foods such as whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables, lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, and dairy.

But having a healthy diet does not have to be plain and boring. You can try adding multipurpose sauces such as Macro Tomato Garlic & Basil Chunky Pasta Sauce to your fish or chicken to spice it up!

Oats

Another food staple on the list is oats.

You can’t go wrong with a bowl of oatmeal when it comes to choosing healthy but easy-to-prepare breakfasts.

Eating oatmeal is beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels and bad cholesterol. It also reduces the risk of heart disease and colon cancer.

Macro Quick Oats is a good example of a versatile and nutrient-rich product that you might want to consider stocking in your pantry.

Turmeric

If you want to keep the doctor away, you probably should include turmeric in your diet.

Superfoods like Macro Turmeric Latte can be effective in reducing inflammation levels in your body.

Curcumin, the active ingredient of turmeric, may aid in the treatment of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety, and hyperlipidemia, a study suggested.

Turmeric is also proven to contain strong antioxidant properties–known for combatting harmful free radicals that cause life-threatening illnesses and diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Black chia seeds

Last but not least on the list are the small yet highly nutritious chia seeds.

Like turmeric, chia seeds products like Macro Black Chia Seeds are rich in antioxidants.

They are also loaded with healthy fats, protein, fiber, and vital nutrients for bone health including calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

Aside from their obvious health benefits, chia seeds do not spoil easily due to their antioxidant properties which is why they are the perfect addition to your home pantry.

