Pinoy-made tocino burger lands on US food magazine cover

A Pinoy-made tocino burger landed on the July 2022 cover of an American food magazine whose issue is dedicated to innovators in the food and beverage industry.

The burger with ube buns is produced by the PogiBoy restaurant, a comfort food resto in Washington DC’s The Block Foodhall and Bar.

It is the signature dish of Filipino chefs Tom Cunanan and Paolo Dungca, the people behind the establishment.

The tocino burger is also reported to be a menu fan favorite.

It consists of “two juicy, highly-seasoned tocino and pork patties, sandwiched in a bright purple ube bun with caramelized pineapple, crisp and acidic green papaya achara, and a creamy ‘secret sauce’, according to the chefs.

The burger is inspired partly by the Philippines’ “chori burger” or “chorizo burger” and Dungca’s childhood memories of eating sautéed tocino with garlic rice for breakfast.

Dungca said that their team “wanted to bring that comfort and nostalgia to the burger” by incorporating tocino into the pork patties.

“Filipino food comes from the heart. This recipe is very personal to us because it brings so much comfort and joy for us to be able to share our heritage and cuisine with everyone. This makes us so proud to be Filipino chefs cooking Filipino food,” he said before.

Their burger was recently featured on the cover of “Food & Wine’s” ‘The Innovator Issue’ which is released by the magazine once a year to spotlight leaders changing the way people eat and drink.

“You’ll find them in our second-annual F&W Game Changers list which features 16 people and companies who are making hospitality and packaged goods smarter, more sustainable, more inclusive, and more delicious for all,” it said on an Instagram post.

The magazine added that among its features is “a look at the rise of Filipino chefs and cuisine in America,” including its “cover star.”

Dungca also expressed his amazement after being featured by the magazine.

“Man, who would’ve thought?! Filipino Food on the cover of @foodandwine Magazine! @pogiboydc,” he wrote on Instagram, tagging the account of their restaurant.

“Big shout out to @khushandoj, @andeemationcooking, @winslowtaft and the rest of the Food and Wine Team for making this dream happen. NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS,” the chef added.

“Lastly, thank you @scottsuchman, @lisacherkasky for making this shoot really awesome! Mabuhay Ang Lutong Pinoy! We are our ancestor’s wildest dream,” Dungca further said with Philippine flag emojis.

The restaurant also thanked the team and its patrons for their support.

“To say that we are overwhelmed with the support and love we have gotten for our @foodandwine COVER is an UNDERSTATEMENT,” PogiBoy said on an Instagram post.

“Thank yous are due to all of our neighbors, friends, and family for being with us every step of this journey. Opening in the middle of the pandemic was no easy feat; we have learned so much along the way and our story is still just beginning!” it added.

“Thank you @khushandoj & @foodandwine for the dream feature and cover. Thank you @andeemationcooking for bringing the recipe to life,” the post further said.

The feat was also recognized by outgoing Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat who said that she is “so proud” of the Filipino chefs.

“(Philippine flag emoji) burger on the cover of Food & Wine magazine (raised hands emoji),” she wrote on an Instagram Story, reposting Dungca’s post.