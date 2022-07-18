What to expect from BamBam’s fansign events in Manila, Cebu

Filipino fans of South Korean boyband GOT7 are in for a treat as BamBam is set to hold not one, but two fansign events in separate cities of the country.

The Thai singer is set to have a solo fansign event on July 26, 2022 at The Terraces, Ayala Center in Cebu, and another one on July 28 at the Activity Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, CDM Entertainment announced earlier this month.

You guessed it right! BamBam Fansign in the Philippines is happening & it’ll be in TWO cities!🎉 Save the dates: 📆 7/26 | 6 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu

📆 7/28 | 6 PM | Activity Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay More details soon💚#BamBamFansignMNL#BamBamFansignCEBU pic.twitter.com/uZRlVLOo2F — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) July 7, 2022

Both of the events will start at 6 p.m. and will include a variety of activities such as selfie, solo photo op, fansign, and group photo.

There will also be a “Goodbye Session”, a perk that allows all fans to go up the stage and wave goodbye to BamBam. As a bonus, fans can take a video of their interaction with the idol.

Apart from that, the organizers prepared a “Top Spender” event, where fans who bought the most albums will receive guaranteed perks.

CDM Entertainment updates Top Spender and posts the list on Twitter daily as a way to inform the fans who the “Top Spenders” are, along with their rank and the quantity of the albums that they have purchased so far.

Only 1,000 seats are available in Cebu, while 750 seats are available in Manila. To be able to enter the event, one must buy one set of ‘B’ albums worth PHP3,900 via https://www.cdmentertainment.ph

Sales period started July 9 and will run until July 20.

First K-pop fansign event in Cebu

Since BamBam is the first K-pop act to hold a fansign event in Queen City of the South, Cebuano Ahgases cannot help but express their extreme excitement on social media platforms.

“Thank you @cdmentph for bringing @BamBam1A here in CEBU. We are so excited coz this is the first time we will be having a FANSIGN EVENT here. Cebu Ahgases are excited to meet you soon,” user @VenusRazel wrote.

“READY KAAYOOOOO !!! i really hope i can go (the venue’s so near sa bahay namin) KWARTA WRU? HAHA but all for bambam we’ll find waysss #BamBamFansignCEBU,” user @forbamb4m tweeted.

“HELLLOOOOOOOOOO BAMBAM IN CEBU. IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME!!!!!!!!!” another Twitter user said.

Aside from his fansign events, BamBam will also be performing in “K-pop Masterz” concert in Manila happening on July 29, this year.

READ: Filipino K-pop fans thrilled about upcoming concert of TREASURE, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, BamBam

BamBam, whose real name is Kunpimook Bhuwakul, is part of the South Korean group GOT7.

In 2021, all seven members of the influential group decided not to renew their contract with their label for seven years, JYP Entertainment.

Although the group chose to terminate their contract with JYP Entertainment to focus on their solo careers, they also assured the fans that GOT7 has not disbanded.

Early this year, BamBam made a solo comeback by releasing his second mini album “B” with the double title tracks “Who Are You”, which features Red Velvet’s Seulgi, and “Slow Mo.”