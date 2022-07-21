P1 million in cash prizes: First Pokémon UNITE tournament in Philippines launched

It’s your time to shine, Pokémon masters!

The Pokémon Company and Globe have “united” to launch UNITE Philippines Open 2022, the first official Pokémon UNITE tournament in the Philippines.

Whether you’re as fierce as Pikachu or as tanky as Venusaur, you can team up with four other players to score, defend and attack your way to win cash out of a P1-million prize pool.

Interested players must create a team with at least five members to join. Registration started July 3 and will run until July 25.

Qualifiers will be set from July 27 to August 3, while the top eight teams will proceed to the playoffs and finals on August 12 and 13.

Feeling supportive like Blissey? Watch other players’ games during the qualifiers, playoffs and finals on the Globe GGWP Facebook page.

“We’re beyond thrilled about this partnership with The Pokémon Company as we get to bring new adventures to fans and gamers in the Philippines. Globe Prepaid has always been one with Filipinos in pursuing their passion,” said Givielle Florida, Globe Prepaid brand head.

Florida added: “And what better way to enjoy and maximize playtime to prepare for the tournament than by using Globe’s network where you can get access to Pokémon UNITE for free!”

Globe also offers free access to Pokémon UNITE for subscribers of Globe Prepaid’s Go+99 with GoPLAY. With Go+99 and GoPLAY, players can enjoy 8GB worth of surfing, plus an additional 8GB more for GoPLAY apps such as Pokémon Unite.

Players can register for the tournament here: https://glbe.co/pokemonunitephopen.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play, combat-based multiplayer game that features several Pokémon from different generations. The game can be played on a Nintendo Switch or on mobile phones.