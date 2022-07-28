Netflix back up after brief streaming outage

By
Reuters
-
July 28, 2022 - 11:48 AM
185
Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File Photo Global Business Week Ahead/File Photo)

Netflix Inc’s NFLX.O streaming services were back up after facing a brief disruption across all devices, the company said on Wednesday evening.

At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said.

Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers, and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.

—Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Nivedita Hazra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

