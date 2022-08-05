PSA: New normal guidelines at CCP theaters for Cinemalaya patrons

Meet-and-greets and audience participation are prohibited at the theaters of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The organizers and the CCP released these guidelines on Facebook on August 4 amid the run of the 18th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival 2022.

The festival runs from August 5 to October 31.

The competing full-length films will be screened at CCP until August 14. These will also be shown in select Ayala Malls cinemas and SM Malls cinemas starting August 10 until August 16.

While the public may stream online from October 17 to 31.

The theme this year is “Cinemalaya 18: Breaking through the Noise.”

Viewers who plan to watch the films at the CCP are expected to observe these protocols:

General guidelines include the following mandated minimum public health protocols:

Fully vaccinated guests shall be allowed inside the theater. Guests should bring their vaccination cards and present them to the security guard upon entry.

Guests below three years old and above 65 years old are also allowed inside the theater. The latter should be fully vaccinated, while children should be accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.

Face masks must be worn at all times.

The CCP Main Theater shall only accommodate 80% of the theater’s capacity.

Inside the venue, some of the notable additional measures are implemented:

Socializing is discouraged in the lobby. Audiences shall be guided directly inside the theater upon arrival and then escorted to the designated egress points after the movie.

During “Open House,” ushers shall implement a one-way entrance and exit procedure to ensure physical distancing and avoid crowding of guests.

Audience participation, autograph signings, and meet-and-greet activities are prohibited.

Cocktail receptions are also allowed but they are subject to control measures.

Venue/space zoning or a bubble scheme are also observed to avoid cross-contamination of guests.

Moreover, guests are encouraged to have their tickets verified via scanning of QR Codes, print them at home, or saved them on mobile phones for contactless transactions.

Aside from the CCP theaters, Cinemalaya films are also shown in select Ayala Cinemas and SM Cinemas in the following areas:

Baguio City

Clark

Dasmariñas

Legaspi

Bacolod

Cagayan de Oro

Here is the complete screening schedule of all Cinemalaya films, both full-length and shorts, at the cinemas.

The following, meanwhile, are the titles of all the full-length films that made it to the festival with their respective MTRCB ratings this year: