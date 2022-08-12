Filipinos ARMYs, Philippine Red Cross to hold blood donation drive for Jungkook’s birthday

Calling Filipino ARMYs!

The Philippine Red Cross is inviting members of the fandom of the Korean group BTS to participate in a bloodletting drive.

In a post on August 10, the PRC announced that it will conduct a bloodletting activity on Saturday, August 13 in partnership with a fan group called “BFM Kookiebunnies.”

This initiative will be held in anticipation of the upcoming birthday of BTS’ youngest member—Jeon Jungkook or Jungkook.

“This Saturday (Aug. 13), Philippine Red Cross & BFM Kookiebunnies will be holding a bloodletting activity in anticipation of BTS Jeon Jungkook’s birthday,” the post reads.

Willing blood donors and Filipino ARMYs may join the donation drive.

They can register via the link of the form on the post or via the QR code provided in the infographics.

The activity will be held at the PRC’s headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

Here are the qualifications for those who wished to join:

Should be in good health

Should be between 16 and 65 years old

Should weigh at least 110 pounds or 50 kilograms

Should pass the physical and history screening

Before the activity, blood donors should observe the following preparations:

Have at least five to six hours of sleep. No alcohol intake for at least 24 hours before the blood donation. Travel documents, medications, piercing, and tattoos should be easily accessible on-site. Have something to eat before the blood donation. But avoid fatty foods.

The PRC also said that ARMYs who will donate can expect freebies after.

“And guess what? Raffle prizes, loot bags, and snacks await the donors!” it said.

The organization said that a blood donation is a “true humanitarian gift” that can save lives.

“At any given time, somebody, somewhere needs a blood transfusion. Blood is a true humanitarian gift which can only be given by one human being to another,” the PRC said.

“Whether you are a first-timer or a regular donor, your donation could mean saving the life of somebody today,” it added.

Meanwhile, other members of the BTS septet are RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, V and Jimin.

It has been a tradition within their fandom in different parts of the world to conduct charity projects for a member’s birthday and for other advocacies.