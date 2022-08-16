Read up: Books on Philippine History on sale this National History Month

Books on Philippine History will be on sale this month as the country celebrates National History Month.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Tuesday announced that it will hold a book sale on August 21, Sunday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon Avenue in Quezon City.

It is also an extension of the ongoing book sale in which 80 books on Philippine History are on sale at a 10% discount.

At the start of the month, the National Book Development Board (NBDB) announced that history buffs and bookworms can get books at the NHCP’s Central Office with a 10% discount for all publications.

Now, the NHCP is inviting the public to participate in its 2022 book sale, which is part of the history fair organized in cooperation with the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation.

The Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation is a non-profit organization that is a member of the Local Historical Committees Network organized by the NHCP.

Those interested to purchase books may contact the NHCP Property Section through the e-mail address [email protected] and landline number (02) 5335 1209. It accepts orders on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following details need to be provided, according to NBDB:

Name to be reflected on the official receipt

Mobile number

Book title and number of copies to be purchased

Mode of procurement (walk-in, LBC Cash on Delivery or Cash on Pick up, Grab, Angkas, etc)

Delivery address

Buyers are advised to wait to be contacted by an NHCP staff before making financial transactions.

If they plan to pay through GCash, an additional P30 will be added on top of the computed total amount for the transaction fee.

The orders are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some of the books for sale are the following:

Rizal’s Selected Correspondence With Fellow Reformists

A Sense of Nation: The Birthright of Rizal, Bonifacio and Mabini

The First Filipino: A Biography of Jose Rizal

The Voyage of Ferdinand Magellan

History From the People (volumes 9-12)

The full list can be viewed at this link.

The country is observing the annual National History Month and Filipino Language Month this August.

Under Proclamation 339 (series of 2012), the National History Month is meant “to emphasize the most significant turning points in Philippine history.”

Former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who signed the proclamation, said this was declared because “major events in the nation’s history” occurred in August, concluding with National Heroes Day every last Monday of the month.

He added that “a week of observance is not enough to undertake various activities given the richness and diversity of our nation’s history.”

Before that, the country only celebrated “History Week” from September 15 to 21 annually in pursuant of Proclamation 1304 (series of 1974).