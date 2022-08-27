Rundown: Five canned tuna meal recipes to try

With canned tuna among the pantry staples, several households found creative ways on how to enjoy the versatile and protein-packed ingredient.

Doña Elena Cuisinera Club recently tapped local social media’s most-followed food content creators to help Filipinos explore recipes using easy-to-find ingredients. In five videos, they showcased their unique and affordable recipes using Doña Elena Tuna in Sunflower Oil.

Here are five tuna meals you can try:

Tuna corn chowder

Soup-loving Filipinos can make hearty soup using canned tuna. Content creator @ulamngkapitbahay particularly used Doña Elena tuna chunks, along with its pure olive oil. This can serve as your main meal or as a delicious side to a fried dish.

Tuna okonomiyaki

Who would have thought that you can use canned tuna for the Japanese favorite snack okonomiyaki?

Food vlogger @healthyfoodie gave the savory pancake a twist by using Doña Elena tuna chunks in sunflower oil. This can be spruced up with the oil brand’s pomace olive oil.

Tuna croquette with mayo turmeric dip

Food vlogger @hungryherl gave her followers another snack option perfect for binge-watching or pica-pica, the tuna croquette with mayo turmeric dip. Aside from potatoes, she likewise used the tuna chunks partnered with the pomace olive oil.

Mediterranean lettuce wrap with homemade pesto sauce

If you want Mediterranean dishes but would like a healthier option, food content creator @kaintayo_cravings shared a recipe for that. The Mediterranean-inspired lettuce wrap with homemade pesto sauce used tuna chunks in sunflower oil with a layer of Doña Elena virgin olive oil. The tuna was paired with seasonal greens.

Tuna adlai fried rice ala yang chow

Lastly, food blogger @whattoeatph shared a healthier option for the rice-loving Filipinos.

The content creator gave the Chinese fave yang chow a twist by substituting adlai for rice, and making it even healthier by using tuna chunks in sunflower oil. This was also sauteed with pure olive oil.

The food blogger said the use of adlai also supports farmers who are planting this traditional grain in areas such as Northern Mindanao and the Cordillera region.

The cuisinera club also prepared more recipes featuring easy-to-find ingredients on their Facebook group: Doña Elena Cuisinera Club. —Rosette Adel