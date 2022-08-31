What time do most Filipinos shop online? Report bares findings

Who’s guilty of online shopping at night?

It turns out you are not alone. A study revealed that most Filipinos make digital purchases at night.

Online shoppers were most active from 7 p.m. onwards and online transactions peaked at 9 p.m., meta-search platform iPrice’s recent report noted.

Filipinos have also become midnight shoppers.

In comparison with the 2018 data, the number of transactions conducted at midnight nowadays is almost three times higher.

The changes in Filipino consumers’ buying habits are heavily influenced by the shift toward mobile e-commerce, iPrice noted.

According to the e-commerce aggregator, among the factors that contributed to the consumers’ confidence in buying products online include the rapid roll-out of mobile broadband and affordable mobile devices, the optimization of e-commerce websites for mobile browsers, and the investment in marketing campaigns by online retailers.

In the first part of the report released in June, the e-commerce company found that mobile purchases in the Philippines increased twice higher than those using desktops. It also noted an aggressive mobile adoption in the rest of Southeast Asia except for Vietnam.

Despite the shift in the use of mobile devices when online shopping, Filipinos still use a desktop to purchase expensive products.

RELATED: Most Filipinos are using phones than desktops for online shopping —report

“The average basket size is 86% higher for desktop purchases compared to mobile devices across most SEA markets,” the report shows.

“Although mobile is an attractive option for online shopping, desktop still maintains an advantage over handheld devices when it comes to researching – and committing to buy – higher-ticket items,” the Malaysia-based e-commerce platform said.