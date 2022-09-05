The Juans, Kaia, other artists to headline music festival for ‘917 Day’

Several Filipino and international artists are slated to perform at a music festival this month in line with a telco firm’s celebration of the 917 Day.

The iconic 0917 is a known prefix for the telco’s subscribers.

In the past years, the telco firm has treated its customers with rewards and surprises to celebrate this “917 GDay” every September.

This year, the telco will hold G Music Fest headlined by 17 local and international acts slated to entertain live and online audiences to mark the 917 #ExtraGDay.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging for everyone. Now that the world is slowly opening up and we can enjoy life together face-to-face, we’re excited to once again bring all the uplifting, lighthearted experiences that our loyal customers may have been missing and needing,” said Globe Marketing Head Pia Colby.

The G Music Fest will be held at Globe Circuit Event Grounds, Ayala Malls Circuit, Makati City on September 17.

Among the performers this year are:

The Juans

Kaia

Phum Viphurit

BugABoo

Matthaios

Unique

I Belong to the Zoo

JOEM

Lola Amour

Arthur Miguel

Paul Pablo

The organizers said that there will be more surprise guests.

Contemporary artist-designer Leeroy New will also grace the festival to showcase his larger-than-life art installations.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to own their first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) through Globe’s partnership with MetaverseGo!.

According to the telco firm, the two brands have joined forces to create Gudi, a unique NFT that can be redeemed

using Globe Rewards points.

Aside from the NFTs, guests can enjoy installations such as immersive Gaming (GGWP), Korean (Kmmunity Ph) and Anime (Sugoi Society) activities and

merch collections. They can also use reward points to enjoy these.

There are likewise activity booths and a chance to win vouchers from apps such as TikTok, Tinder, foodpanda, Kumu, and many others.

Meanwhile, the public can purchase the festival pass during the pre-selling period which started on September 2 and ends on 9. They may redeem the passes using the 15 Globe Reward points via the Globe One App or get the pass for a special rate of P917 via Tickelo.

On the other hand, the regular sale period is on September 10 to 17. Subscribers can redeem festival passes by using 30 Rewards Points via the Globe One app or P1,500 via Tickelo.