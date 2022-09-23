New country club in QC offers recreational activities, elevated dining experience

Metro Manila residents no longer have to go on a long drive to skip the hustle and bustle of the city with this five-star country club in Quezon City.

Tivoli Royale Country Club offers relaxing views of nature surrounded by new amenities that are perfect for young professionals and active families.

Members and guests could enjoy the club’s family pools, gym and fitness center, bowling alley, shooting range, and game center for billiards, darts, and arcade games.

The place is also perfect for golf enthusiasts who want to fine-tune their swing with the club’s driving range, pitch n’ putt, and state-of-the-art golf simulators.

If golf is not your sport, you may enjoy the club’s basketball, badminton, tennis, and volleyball courts.

Aside from these, the club also has dance, yoga and swimming classes for kids and adults.

The country club also offers an elevated dining experience to its members and guests.

If you want hearty breakfasts, casual but comforting Filipino food and inventive ala carte international cuisines, the Royale Lounge provides just that.

Executive chef Jonnel Roxas said his concept for dining at Tivoli Royale is to level up familiar and comforting flavors of family favorites such as kare-kare, grilled salmon or carbonara with five-star service.

“The drive for creating the food was fueled by basics and not by fancy ingredients or décor,” Roxas said.

At night, Grid Sports Bar is where you can enjoy billiards and sing karaoke with beers, spirits, and bar chow.

The Tivoli Royale Country Club is an all-in-one place as it has a dermatology clinic, nail spa and hair salon for beauty and skincare concerns.

The annual membership fee at the country club is P25,000, which includes access to 3 dependents.

Singletons declaring dependents 30 years old and above will only have to add a minimal additional fee.

Monthly dues are at P3,000 with P500 of which are consumable and non-cumulative. All facilities have a minimal cost except for the swimming pool, gym, lockers, steam and sauna.