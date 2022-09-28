CBCP releases 500YOC commemorative coins

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, in collaboration with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, has released commemorative coins in celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the country.

The CBCP Secretariat said that issuing an official coin was a way “to fittingly commemorate” the milestone in the Church’s history.

The design on the obverse side features the country’s first Easter Mass on the island of Limasawa in Southern Leyte province.

On the other hand, the reverse side of the coins bears the 500YOC official logo featuring the first baptism in the Philippines and the theme of the celebration “Gifted to Give”.

With diameter of 34mm, the limited edition Nordic gold commemorative coin has a frosted background with mirror-finished design.

The coins are available at the CBCP Secretariat located at Gen. Luna Street in Intramuros Manila.

For orders and inquiries, you may contact the CBCP Secretariat at mobile numbers +639171690122 or email [email protected]