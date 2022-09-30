Bring the holidays into your home: PH’s 1st Christmas-themed cafe offers delivery

These -ber months, Filipinos can enjoy yuletide goodies in the comforts of their homes or offices with the availability of the country’s first Christmas-themed cafe on a food delivery app.

Cafe Claus on Thursday announced that patrons can order their favorite meals through the GrabFood app.

Apart from that, they can also order through the RiderKo app, a same-day courier service in Metro Manila.

The cafe calls itself the first Christmas cafe and bakery in the country with the tagline, “Where Santa spends his day off.”

It opened in December 2021 and has been serving Filipino and traditional American cuisines with a twist.

Its signature mains are dishes with whimsical names such as “Merry Christmas Darling,” “Baby It’s Hot,” “I’m Dreaming,” “Roasting On An Open Fire” and “Chimney Cedar Plank Salmon.”

The cafe also serves specialty drinks such as the “Winter Blush,” “Gingerbread Macadamia Latte,” “Silly Grinch Cocoa” and “Very Merry Berry.”

It also offers pastries, breads and signature cakes like its “Simbang Gabi,” “Baguio Holiday,” “Mrs. Claus’ Secret,” “Rudolph’s Favorite” and “Mango Holly Swirl.”

The cafe also offers a healthy menu for those who are watching their diet under its “Mr. Claus Fitspiration Menu.”

The Christmas-themed cafe is located in Tandang Sora, Quezon City and on the ground floor of Greenhill’s Promenade 2 in San Juan City.