‘ChristmasSaya’: Colorful carnival in Marikina opens ahead of yuletide season

Christmas and carnivals are two words that are always synonymous with fun.

Filipinos can experience both at the “ChristmasSaya Carnival” which recently opened in Marikina City ahead of the yuletide season.

Riverbanks Center on Saturday announced that the annual carnival is now open from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight daily.

The attraction includes a colorful Ferris wheel where riders can have a view of the Antipolo-Marikina-Ortigas skyline.

They can also enjoy other fiesta-type rides like the “Vikings,” the “Caterpillar,” the “Octopus,” the “Superbee” and the “Frisbee.”

Pinoys can likewise drive bump cars and amuse themselves by playing carnival games in booths.

There is also a “funslide” for children.

The carnival started in 2006 and has been annually providing a gimmick spot for groups of friends and families.

It is located in A. Bonifacio, Barangka, Marikina City.