Filipino luxury fashion brand advocates sustainability, wildlife conservation

Through weaving local endangered species into their products and other initiatives, a Filipino luxury fashion brand is promoting sustainability and wildlife conservation.

JIM Weaver offers a wildlife collection featuring local endangered species such as the tarsier, tamaraw, pawikan, the Philippine eagle and the wildly endearing whale shark on their bestselling Butanding scarf.

This partnership of Jim Weaver with the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF)-Philippines has raised more than P100,000 through this program.

Isabelle Ocier, one of the brand’s founders, said that their partnership with WWF-Philippines gave them “great opportunity to raise awareness with our designs and effect change.”

Another founder of JIM Weaver Jenica Siy, on the other hand, boasted that their silks were sourced ethically and not harmful to the environment.

“It was important for us to find reputable suppliers with certified natural silk sourced ethically and dyed AZO-free, which is better for the environment,” Siy said.

“We use 100% natural silk twill, which you can tell by the crispness of our scarves on first touch. That’s the ‘whisper’ of natural silk,” she added.

The fashion brand also makes sure that its packaging is eco-friendly.

“We’re all well aware of our planet’s limited resources and try to make adjustments in our daily lives,” Ocier said.

“For Mischel and Jenica K. (also founders of JIM Weaver) especially, who are the moms in our group, these initiatives are about giving the next generations a healthy world to live in,” she added.

JIM Weaver was founded by Ocier, Siy, Mischel Ocier-Mendoza, and Jenica Kaw in 2016.