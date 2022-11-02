‘Maki-Sine Sindak na’: Shopping mall extends Halloween film fest nationwide

Horror and thriller-loving Pinoys can still enjoy a shopping mall’s film festival this Halloween season.

SM Cinemas is extending its “Sine Sindak 3” from November 2 to November 8.

“Sine Sindak” is the film exhibitor’s horror film fest where viewers can watch quality scary and suspenseful movies for an affordable price.

Unlimited day passes to binge-watch all films are also available.

For this year’s edition, there are seven international movies in the lineup. These are:

“The Sadness”

“Creep Nation”

“Murder House”

“Slumber Party Massacre”

“Speak No Evil”

“Stay Out Of The Attic”

“Tigers Are Not Afraid”

Each movie ticket costs P120 while a day pass costs P250.

The day pass also lets the viewers watch bonus Korean movies at the SM Cinema branch of their choice nationwide.

Pinoys can purchase tickets at any SM Cinema ticket booth, through their website, or through the SM Cinema mobile app.

Other film exhibitors also held their own film fests for the Halloween season last week.

Fisher Box Office had their “Terrifying Ten,” Ayala Malls had their “Thrill fest,” while Robinsons Movieworld had their “Horrorkada fest.”

RELATED: Screamers on the silver screen: How horror-loving Pinoys can celebrate Halloween this year