Starbucks Philippines: New drinks, 2023 planner launched for Holidays 2022

The tradition of collecting stickers continues this year for patrons of Starbucks Philippines.

Each holiday season, the coffeehouse’s customers collect a certain number of stickers to receive its limited-edition planners, tumblers or other types of merchandise.

On November 2, Starbucks Philippines announced that local patrons can now start collecting stickers again for its coveted “2023 Starbucks Traditions collection.”

“Fill your days with Traditions. This 2023 Starbucks Traditions collection is designed to pen your thoughts, enjoy coffee moments, and be able to fill it forward in the years to come,” the brand said.

This collection comprises the following items:

Planners with organizer designs in two colors—champagne and black

One cold cup in champagne color

Stainless steel tumbler

Photos of this collection were also released on Starbucks Philippines’ social media channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Philippines (@starbucksph)

On the same day, Starbucks also released photos of its holiday drinks as follows:

Red Velvet Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Mocha

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

“Ready your Starbucks App to earn Stars and e-Stickers today!” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Philippines (@starbucksph)

The Red Velvet Oatmilk Latte is the new variety of the three. It is a signature espresso drink and steamed oatmilk with red velvet-flavored sauce.

It is also topped with whipped cream and red biscuits.

The Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and the Peppermint Mocha drinks, on the other hand, are considered favorites and staples in Starbucks’ menu during the Christmas season.

All three drinks can be ordered in either hot, iced or Frappuccino.

How to collect stickers

Starbucks’ sticker-collecting procedure applies to all stores nationwide.

Each customer can earn a sticker for every purchase of a handcrafted beverage. The sizes to choose from are Tall, Grande and Venti.

For every 18 stickers collected, one reward voucher can automatically be redeemed.

Using this voucher, a customer can thus choose any item from Starbucks’ “Traditions” collection.

For convenience, stickers can be better tracked through the Starbucks App or an e-Promo Card.

There’s also a treat for Lazada Philippines shoppers.

Lazada shoppers who are also registered Starbucks Rewards members will automatically earn one reward voucher via the Starbucks app e-Promo card for a P5,000 worth of single-receipt purchase.

This promo will apply after seven days after the successful delivery of this purchase.

Starbucks’ sticker-collecting program starts from November 2 to January 2, 2023.

Starbucks PH 25th anniversary

This edition of Starbucks’ holiday campaign is also extra special because the company is celebrating its 25th year in the Philippines.

Starbucks Philippines launched an exclusive collection of tumblers and mugs in elegant designs to highlight the brand’s relationship with Filipino customers over the years.

Jamie Silva, senior manager for marketing, Digital Customer Experience & Loyalty at Starbucks Philippines, said that the company is paying homage to partners, employees and customers who have grown with the Starbucks team through the years.

“The holidays are an exciting time for us all at Starbucks, and for our customers who celebrate with us. For our 25th-year celebrations, we pay homage to our partners (employees) and customers who have grown with us and have opened up opportunities to touch the lives of local communities,” Silva said.