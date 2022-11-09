‘Sabay-sabay nating balikan’: OPM icons’ ‘Tanaw’ concert to relive memories of 2000s

Remember the OPM jamming session with your high school barkada? How about the worn lyrics book that is handed around the class? Do you also remember watching MYX Daily Top 10 before going to school in early 2000s?

Filipino singer-songwriters Barbie Almalbis, Acel Bisa, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basabas, Aia de Leon, and Kitchie Nadal wanted their fans to relive these memories at their upcoming concert.

“This is the moment na sabay-sabay nating babalikan yung childhood natin e. So diba paano ba kayo with your high school barkada, with your friends ‘di ba. We want to feel that energy. We want to feel that vibe,” Lougee, who is known for her and her band Mojofly’s songs “Mata” and “Tumatakbo”

“Torpe” singer Barbie also said that their concert titled Tanaw would be a look back at their career as musicians.

“At the stage in our careers parang ang dami na naming pinagdaanan, ang dami nang [bagay] to be grateful for. Madami nang magandang tanawin kung baga. When you look back, ang dami nang blessings na nangyari, sympre challenges din,” Barbie said.

During the group’s press conference on Tuesday, November 8, at Solaire Theatre, they revealed that the idea of performing together for the first time a concert started over a lunch date a few months ago.

The concert is slated November 26, Saturday, at The Theatre at Solaire.

Below are the ticket prices:

SVIP with Meet and Greet: ₱4,600

SVIP without Meet and Greet: ₱4,100

VIP: ₱3,700.00

Lower Orchestra: ₱2,900

Upper Orchestra: ₱2,800

Lower Balcony: ₱1,700

Upper Balcony: ₱1,300

Those interested may purchase tickets via Ticket World and its partner outlets nationwide.

Some of the popular songs of the alternative-rock icons are Acel’s (Moonstar88) “Torete,” and “Migraine”; Hannah’s (Session Road) “Suntok Sa Buwan“; Aia’s (Imago) “Taralets‘ and “Sundo“; Kitchie’s “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.“