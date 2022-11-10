‘Heaven on earth’: Palawan hailed ‘Most Desirable Island’ for 2022

“Heaven on earth.”

This was how one of the United Kingdom’s longest-running publications described Palawan after it won the Most Desirable Island (Rest of the World) in the 2022 Wanderlust Travel Awards.

The travel magazine opened its voting of the 21st edition of the awards from July to October in which globe-trotting readers were asked to share “which off-the-beaten-path gems” made their hearts “leap.”

“Whether it’s an underappreciated ancient land, balmy hideout or a sprawling metropolitan, help us celebrate these desirable countries, cities, regions and emerging destinations around the world by casting your vote,” it said before.

Now the results are in and Palawan bagged the gold place in the category of the Most Desirable Island (Rest of the World).

“Wanderlust readers have selected Palawan to be not just be the best in the country, but the best in the world,” the travel magazine said in its description.

“The scenery here is heaven on earth with sparkling waters and white sand beaches. One of the most photographed sites is Kayangan, a dazzling freshwater lake with spectacular rock formations above and below the surface,” it added.

“Elsewhere on the island you can explore one of the world’s longest underground rivers, enjoy a spot of twitching, or fuel up with some delicious cuisine in the island’s capital of Puerto Princesa. Take us there now!” the magazine continued.

Tobago, the other half of the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, earned silver in the category, while Fiji’s Viti Levu earned bronze.

Apart from Palawan, the publication also listed Ireland as the Most Desirable Island (Europe).

Wanderlust magazine has been at the forefront of sustainable travel for 29 years.

Meanwhile, Palawan also earned the attention of Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) for its cave system in the Puerto Princesa Underground River last June.

CNT also cited Bohol’s Chocolate Hills and the panoramic views of the Banaue and Cordilleras Rice Terraces.

These earned the Philippines a spot in its 40 Most Beautiful Countries in the World, according to the tourism department.

The following month, the renowned Travel + Leisure magazine also named Palawan, Boracay, and Cebu as part of the 25 Best Islands in the World.

