12 stays of Christmas: Airbnb homes Pinoys can rent this Holiday season

Filipinos can uniquely celebrate the Holidays by staying in 12 of the country’s premier vacation homes for a promo price.

Airbnb Philippines announced that various homes are available for booking in an exclusive one-night stay for two weekends on December 10 to 11 and December 17 to 18.

Families and groups of friends can stay in certain rental spots for only P1,222 each, plus taxes and fees.

These are the following:

La Casa — Pampanga

This villa comes with lush fruit orchards and a crystal-clear pool for water fun.

The vacation spot is surrounded by mango trees, tall bamboo plants and other varieties of ferns and foliage.

Hidden Rose Farm Villa — Batangas

This rental home offers a cozy bonfire pit, reading lounge and a half-mile hiking trail as well as hanging bridge for those wanting adventure.

The farm villa is also constantly bathed in an orchestra of different bird songs since a minimum of 12 species can be spotted in the area.

Beach House — Pagbilao

This rental spot offers the luxury of privacy amid beautiful blue waters since a boat is needed to access it.

Those who want a simple island life may enjoy the beach house’s rustic vibe.

San Juan Garden Hill — Talisay

This mountainside home is a sanctuary for nature lovers and has unprecedented views of the waters of Taal Lake.

It also offers a view of the changing colors of the sky — from sunrise to sunset — in a peaceful sanctuary.

Kasbah Remo — Puerto Galera

Seated at the cliff edge of the Punta del Este promontory, this airy villa offers guests a relaxing feeling of serenity and simplicity.

It has uninterrupted views of the surrounding islands, mountains and ocean.

Bufi Log Homes — Tagaytay

Considered one of the most beautiful cabins in Tagaytay, this is fully decked out in Christmas decor to rouse everyone’s Holiday spirit.

It also comes with a warming fireplace to make chilly December nights cozy.

Staycation Home — Tagaytay

This rental home offers a classic, no-fuss getaway suitable for large families and barkadas.

It offers four bedrooms where families and friends can share Christmas stories or have endless movie marathons.

Moriz Place — Tagaytay

This is a modern-style bahay kubo made of bamboo, glass and anahaw that offers a perfect break from the bustle of urban living.

It comes with a spacious backyard that includes a billiards table, darts, arcade and roof deck.

Modern Villa — Bacolod

This contemporary villa offers a spacious dining area for feasting and a luxurious dipping pool.

It also boasts a wood accent interior and an open living room with minimalist furniture.

Exclusive Farm House — Pampanga

This spacious home was originally a warehouse built in the ’70s and is reminiscent of the traditional bahay na bato.

It sits in the middle of a three-hectare fruit orchard where visitors can experience idyllic rural life while still enjoying the amenities of a modern home.

Casa Nordell — Pampanga

Also located in the country’s Christmas capital, this three-bedroom Spanish-inspired villa is ideal for family gatherings or as a quick getaway spot with friends.

It also comes with a bar, a huge pool and a garden lined with lush trees

Casa Angelina — Zambales

This is a beachfront home that is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly.

It also offers a veranda with a serene garden view and access to Zambales’ clearwater beach.