New book translates Pope Francis’ writings to Filipino

A Vatican-authorized collection of Pope Francis’ writings translated into Filipino was recently released in the Philippines.

Titled “Ang Galak ng Ebanghelyo”, it is published by Claretian Publications with permission from the Libreria Editrice Vaticana.

The book features all the most important text of the pope’s pontificate from his first encyclical Lumen Fidei to his latest apostolic letter Desiderio Desideravi.

The book consists of 12 papal documents translated to the Filipino language by Leo-Martin Angelo Ocampo, Vince Henry Salles, Fr. Joseph Don Zaldivar, Sir-Lien Hugh Tadeo, and Josephine A.S. Sanares.

The work serves as the publisher’s contribution to the celebration of the fifth centenary of the coming of Christianity to the Philippines.

Other papal documents included in the collection are encyclical letters Laudato Si’, and Fratelli Tutti; apostolic exhortations Evangelii Gaudium, Amoris Laetitia, Gaudete et Exsultate, and Christus Vivit; apostolic letters Misericordia et Misera, Admirabile Signum, and Patris Corde; and the papal bull Misericordiae Vultus.

Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila, in praising the new book, said: “Mas malalim at taimtim na tumitimo ang mensaheng naipahayag sa sariling wika. Mas buháy at mas matibay ang kagat, antig, at talab nito sa mambabasa o tagapakinig.” (A message expressed in one’s own language is more profound. It is more alive, has a stronger bite, and is more appealing to the reader or the listener.)

Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, noted that the translation of the magisterial documents allows more Filipinos to gain access to the pope’s “profound insights on the life and ministry of the Church today and in the future”.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said the documents are the pope’s heritage to the faithful and that their translation would lead Filipinos to grow closer to Pope Francis’ spirituality and reflections.

“Inaanyayahan ko kayo, mga kapatid, na yakapin nang may kagalakan ang mga pagninilay ni Papa Francisco at sabay na arukin ang lalim ng karunungang taglay ng kanyang mga salita,” David said. (I invite you, brothers and sisters, to joyfully embrace these reflections of Pope Francis and altogether venture into the depths of wisdom contained in his words.)

The book is available at the Claretian Bookstore in Quezon City and will soon be sold online at Shopee and Lazada.