Why your safety this Holiday season is in your hands — literally

How can Pinoys safely enjoy the Holidays, especially after the easing of COVID-19 protocols and the presence of a new Omicron variant and subvariant?

An expert in germ protection and disease prevention listed down ways.

Safeguard, the only soap recommended by the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, shared that the public can minimize getting infected by knowing the following:

Most sicknesses are caused by dirty hands

According to Proctor & Gamble principal scientist David Khoo, scientists and doctors agree that the main way germs can infect people is through the hands.

This is because there at times people would unknowingly place their hands on their faces after touching unhygienic spots like bathroom surfaces or money, especially banknotes.

Restrooms, being the place for relieving oneself, harbors bacteria and pathogens in certain areas. This is especially true for communal or public restrooms which see various types of people using them.

Paper money also carries lots of microorganisms due to its nature of being constantly passed around. It gets in the hands of several people who may or may not be hygienic or germ-conscious.

Washing with soap and water makes a difference

Alcohol is convenient in washing away germs but handwashing is still believed to be the most effective way.

Experts said that washing hands for at least 20 seconds leaves enough time for the soap lather to create bubble-like structures that trap viral matter and other biomaterials like grease, oil and dirt.

This was stressed by a scientific consultant who said that washing with soap helps lift dirt and germs, as well as disrupt the membrane of viral and bacterial particles which leads to their elimination.

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Philippines’ Department of Health all recommend handwashing for at least 20 seconds as preventive measures against COVID-19.

Handwashing with running water is better than still water

Khoo said that washing hands with flowing water from the sink is better and more hygienic compared to dipping it in a still pail of water.

“Anytime you have a standing bucket of water (water that isn’t flowing or running), the first time you use it, it may be clean. But after that, the germs may be left behind and they will grow,” he said.

“So, the next time you use it, you will potentially reinfect and contaminate your hands with the germs that are growing in that standing water,” the expert added.