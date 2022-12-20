‘Magical tales, melodies’: New shows await visitors of Enchanted Kingdom this season

A musical, a parade of lights and a girl group performance await patrons of an amusement park this holiday season.

Enchanted Kingdom, a world-class theme park in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, announced the launch of these new shows on Facebook on December 19.

“EKsperience (Experience) the magical tales and melodies of the country’s first and only world-class theme park. Catch these spectacular shows this holiday season with all your loved ones here at the Enchanted Kingdom,” the park management said in the post.

Promotional posters for these new shows also accompanied the park management’s announcement.

These new shows for visitors are as follows:

The Enchanted Kingdom Story Musical

The fictional wizard named “Eldar” has been the theme park’s mascot since it opened to the public.

Visitors, however, have never known about Eldar’s home—the fictional “Enchanted Kingdom”.

Through this live musical, audiences will discover the origin of the place through the tale of royal twin princesses—Princess Victoria and Princess Madeline.

Catch this show at Eldar’s Theater, a small theater inside the park, every Friday to Sunday.

Eldar’s Magical Moonlight Parade

Aside from its rides and attractions, the EK has earned a reputation for its spectacular fireworks display called “Sky Wizardry Fireworks Display.”

This year, visitors can witness a parade of lights every night before the fireworks display.

“Make your night brighter with the colorful parade of lights! Witness Eldar’s Magical Moonlight Parade every night from Portabello to Spaceport zone before the #SkyWizardry fireworks display!” the EK management said.

SMS Christmas Mixtape

EK also joined the Pinoy pop trend with its own girl group “SMS”.

Visitors can watch them perform covers of hit Christmas songs at Eldar’s Theatre.

“#EnchantedKingdom’s newest P-Pop girl group, SMS, has a Christmas treat for all of you! Listen to their own rendition of the hit Christmas songs in SMS Christmas Mixtape at Brooklyn Place this holiday season!” the post reads.

The EK will be open for the rest of December, except on December 22 when it will be closed for a private function.

It also has different operating hours in the coming weeks.

From December 17 to 23, the EK is open from Mondays to Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will also be open on December 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, from December 25 to 30, operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On December 31, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.