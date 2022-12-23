Taguig’s ‘The Lights of Christmas’ park offers relaxing dining, immersive experience near the lake

Have you been to a Christmas village in the Philippines?

Called “Christmas by the Lake: The Lights of Christmas” park, a massive village-like destination in Taguig City welcomes visitors with festive, bright lights and other Christmas attractions.

It was opened on December 1 and will run until Jan. 15, 2023.

The different sites and areas of the park were promoted in a video on Facebook on December 3.

The three main sections of “The Lights of Christmas” Park or the TLC Park was showcased by Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano in a video.

“Magandang gabi po sa inyong lahat. Sa ngalan ng mga lingkod-bayan ng Taguig, I welcome you all to ‘The Lights of CHRISTmas’ o TLC Park,” Cayetano said.

“Ito po ay isang makabagong attraction na ipinagmamalaki nating una sa Taguig. Hangad po naming magbibigay ligaya ito sa inyong lahat,” she added.

The following are the three main sections of TLC Park:

Lights of the City

Heart of Christmas

Spirit of Christmas

The city chief executive also invited visitors to the following sites:

A lights and sound show called “Aqua Luna: where Taguig City’s history and culture will be featured

The TLC Food Park for dining and relaxation

The Interactive Art Murals for art appreciation and taking photos

The Mercado Del Lago Floating Village

Of all these sites, the Mercado Del Lago has been a hidden tourist destination in the South of Manila in recent years.

It is a floating food park or village where huts on stilts house different food stalls and a view of the lake.

The official Facebook page of Christmas by the Lake on December 5 released a separate guide for those who wish to stay and dine at Mercado.

The TLC Park may be visited for free. To prevent congestion in the vicinity, Taguig City encourages visitors to book their appointments through an online portal or by phone.

Guidelines for booking and park policies were released at Christmas by the Lake Facebook page on November 30.

Those who wish to visit are encouraged to read the information about the attractions’ schedules, policies and booking processes below.

Individual booking can be done through the following steps: