Not just summer: Ways on how you can enjoy ice cream during Holidays

Who says ice cream is only for the summer?

The official ice cream brand of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has lots of ideas on how families and friends can also appreciate it this festive season.

Here are some of the ways Aice‘s dessert treat can be eaten this Holiday:

Include it in your morning ritual

Its Coffee Machiatto is made with real premium coffee that can be enjoyed as an ice cream itself or to be melted and drank as actual coffee.

Pinoys can also try the Coffee Crispy variant, a cappuccino-flavored treat that can give them an extra boost of energy.

For non-coffee drinkers, they can indulge in its Milk Stick, a healthy milk ice cream with a soft pudding texture.

Mix it in your Noche Buena and Media Noche spreads

Aice’s Fruit Twister, Taro Crispy, Blueberry and Sweet Corn variants can be included in family meals as additional supplements to traditional fruit salads and other dessert treats.

The ice cream brand also suggested other recipes involving its frozen snacks:

Other variants of the brand’s frozen treats are Strawberry Crispy, Miki Miki and Chocolate 2 Colors Stick, among others.

Its ice creams come in a stick, cone, cup, or tub size.