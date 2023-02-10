How adults can practice mindfulness through LEGO building

Did you know that LEGO building help adults practice mindfulness?

In 2022, LEGO Group conducted a Play Well Study which surveyed 55,000 parents in 30 countries. This poll revealed 93% of adult respondents worldwide are experiencing regular stress.

The same report found that around 58% of the respondents said that finding new ways to unwind is more important in their lives than pre-COVID-19 pandemic. It also showed that nine in ten adults are believing that play helps them unwind and feel calm after a hard day at work.

Particularly, playing with LEGO bricks help in building mindfully and staying focused.

If you plan on practicing mindfulness through play, LEGO has models that could help bring Zen back into your life.

Here are some of the brick-models that could help you practice mindfulness:

LEGO Icons models

Wildflower Bouquet

This model bears a variety of flowers that will delight your senses with their vibrant colors and textures. This 939-piece building helps pull you into the present with its patterns and connections

Dried Flower Centerpiece

The centerpiece allows creative meditation as building it helps you focused and directs your attention to your fingertips. It comes with three sets of building instructions, allowing you to relax while assembling the dried flowers.

LEGO Ideas masterpieces

Jazz Club

For those who want to be entertained, the Jazz Club model is bringing treat for the ears and eyes as it is infused with lively music from the golden era of jazz.

A-Frame Cabin

Building this triangle-shaped structure in the shape of letter A not only lets you relieve your childhood vacation but also lets you be engrossed in building. It has wooden furniture that creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere typical of mountain cottages inside.

Star Wars collectibles

Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet

Star Wars fans may relive their favorite Star Wars saga scenes while building the premium quality sets with various shapes and colors.

Stars Wars Dark Trooper Helmet

Star Wars fans may also unwind and display creativity while recreating the Dark Trooper helmet with distinctive contours as seen in “Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2.”

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes sets

Marvel Black Panther

Brick collectors are in for a treat when they play the Marvel Super Heroes sets. After work, one may immerse in building the nearly life-size Black Panther model. It is composed of of 2,961 pieces that allows you to take time mindfully.

Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum

Another model that takes time to create is the Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum, that gives one a rewarding build-and-display experience. This 360-degree model is made up of 2,708 bricks of all shapes and sizes and finishes in three-story structure.