Official trailer for Japanese anime film ‘Suzume’ unveiled ahead of Philippine opening

The official trailer for the anticipated Japanese anime film “Suzume,” is officially out.

Warner Bros. Philippines released the trailer last March 1, days before the film is set to hit Philippine cinemas.

“Suzume,” directed by Makoto Shinkai, also behind other blockbuster hits,“Your name” and “Weathering with You,” is set to open in cinemas nationwide starting March 8.

The coming-of age movie is touted as the “new #15 All-Time Film in Japan” from Makoto.

It follows the story of Suzume, 17-year-old protagonist, set in various stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

According to the synopsis, Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu, located in southwestern Japan. This is where she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.”

What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are nearby. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Within that realm, it appears that time melted together in the sky.

Suzume faces myriad of challenges in her journey. Despite these obstacles, he adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.

The film is voiced by Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu.

Warner Bros. Philippines said doors have started opening for advance screening of “Suzume” with limited edition “Suzume” premium items. —Rosette Adel