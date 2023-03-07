How selfie lovers can upgrade photo gaming with OPPO’s Reno 8 T 5G

A new portrait expert device is coming to town.

A leading global smart device brand announced that selfie-loving Filipinos can soon upgrade their picture-taking to the next level.

OPPO said that Reno8 T 5G, the highly improved version of its Portrait Expert Series, is expected to be out in the market.

This model has an enhanced camera, refreshed design, and superior performance befitting of quality 5G devices.

Reno8 T 5G offers ultra-clear portraits with its 108-megapixel camera supported by a one-of-a-kind 40x Megalens camera and a two-megapixel depth camera.

The 108-megapixel lens lets Pinoys discover previously hidden aspects of their photos since it offers endless possibilities for cropping and editing.

This innovation prevents users from having blurred and pixelated resolutions of their photos.

Meanwhile, its 40x Microlens camera allows them to peek into the microscopic world by capturing photos at 20-times and 40-times magnification.

The Reno8 T 5G also boasts of NonaPixel Plus technology which combines 9 pixels into one giant pixel.

This means its camera can take in as much light as possible, enabling the individual to capture every moment with unprecedented detail and clarity.

Colors taken from its lens are also vibrant since its flagship-level display provides rich visuals that feature 1.07 billion colors, 64 times the usual number. This gives every image a natural look.

The smartphone additionally allows selfie-loving users to have a professional finish to their takes since the device harnesses the power of AI deep learning.

This reduces pixel noise and facial blurring, which in turn enhances portraits in low-light conditions.

Stylish portraits

Pinoys can achieve envy-worthy selfies by taking advantage of the full suite of stylizing options available in Reno8 T 5G, such as the “Bokeh Flare Portrait,” “AI Color Portrait,” “AI Portrait Retouching,” “Selfie HDR,” and “Flash Snapshot.”

The “Bokeh Flare Portrait” instantly offers a DSLR-like background blur which makes the user stand out from the background.

The “AI Color Portrait,” meanwhile, allows the subject to remain in vivid color while the background is transformed into a classic black-and-white hue.

To users who want to enhance their natural beauty, they can use the “AI Portrait Retouching” option.

For those who want a seamless selfie in challenging backgrounds, they can use the “Selfie HDR” option which correctly captures colors, avoids overexposure in bright areas, and preserves details in dark sites.

The Reno8 T 5G is also perfect for those who want to take photos of moving subjects since its “Flash Snapshot” option allows them to capture easy-to-miss moments with definitive clarity.

Filipinos can pre-order the device at P23,999.

Those who placed their orders until March 9 from OPPO Brand Stores and partner dealers will get free Enco Buds 2 worth P1,999.

Meanwhile, those who avail through Shopee will have the same gift and enjoy 0% interest installment for three months via SPayLater.

Selfie-loving Pinoys can have the Reno8 T 5G with free OPPO Enco Buds 2 through Globe Plan 1799 with no cash out and Smart Plan 999.