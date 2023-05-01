SB19 to drop new EP, hold world tour next month

The multi-awarded Filipino boyband has several surprises to their fans called “A’Tin.”

On Sunday, SB19 released a trailer for the upcoming EP, “PAGTATAG!”

The trailer, starring themselves and acclaimed actor Pepe Herrera, revolves around the story of the Ikalawang Yugto trilogy. The trilogy alludes to concept of their previously released EP, “Pagsibol,” and two more forthcoming releases, including “PAGTATAG!”

RELATED: Pinoy pride for ‘Pagsibol’: SB19’s collab with Spotify Philippines showcases Filipino visual artists, traditional jeepney

The EP, scheduled for release on June 9, will have six tracks. It is poised to be the “most sonically release yet,” as it explores various genres and music styles that the group has never done before.

The carrier single “PAGTATAG!” on the other hand, would be released this month.

More about SB19’s ‘PAGTATAG!’ trailer

Meanwhile, the cinematic trailer of the P-pop kings was directed by Xi-Anne Avanceña, and members Pablo and Justin.

The trailer is mirroring the process of a plant in cultivation, starting on growing to be a strong tree. It is in a post-apocalyptic world where all resources are scarce, leaving all humans hopeless as they try to save the last plant that will save the world.

“The trailer proceeds as everyone conducts different experiments to try and salvage their last hope. In the end, the only answer to the plant’s propagation is their own blood,” SB19 said.

“Pepe Herrera is one of the actors that we truly admire,” SB19 said.

“Though we were not able to spend much time with him, he was very professional. But there’s something about him that, even when he’s serious, he’s still gave a funny vibe. It was very easy working with him. It was just a fun experience,” they added.

Following the release of the trailer for the upcoming EP, SB19 dominated the conversations on Twitter worldwide, with the hashtag #SB19PAGTATAG landing on the top trending topic.

Other keywords such as The Kings and Ppop Kings also made it to the Twitter’s trending list in other countries outside the Philippines.

As of writing, the hashtag #SB19PAGTATAG is the top 1 trending topic on Twitter Philippines with 276,000 tweets under its belt.

The trailer has also garnered 269,000 views and is the no. 7 trending for music on YouTube.

SB19 World Tour

Apart from the highly anticipated EP and single, SB19 also announced that they will be holding a world tour starting next month. This will be held in multiple cities across the Philippines, United States, Canada and more.

It will kick off at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 24 to 25.

The following are the tour dates and locations announced so far:

Philippines

June 24 to 25, 2023 – Manila

United States

July 21, 2023 – Chicago, IL

July 22, 2023 – Dallas, TX

July 28, 2023 – SFO

July 29, 2023 – LA

Aug. 5, 2023 – NYC

Canada

Aug. 6, 2023 – Washington DC

Aug. 11, 2023 – Toronto

Aug. 13, 2023 – Winnipeg

Aug. 18, 2023 – Vancouver

Aug. 19, 2023 – Edmonton

Sony Music Entertainment said more dates, countries and cities for the SB19 tour will be announced soon. —Rosette Adel