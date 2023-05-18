Private Cartier necklaces, rings, other jewelries on display at Hong Kong museum

Around 300 pieces of Cartier jewelry worn by women throughout Chinese history are on display for guests at a museum in Hong Kong.

Called “Cartier and Women,” it is a special exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) where the once-private collections of Cartier and other collectors were put out to museum guests starting on April 14.

The exhibit will run until August 14 this year.

It was organized and curated by the HKPM with the support of Cartier.

On opening day, HKPM’s Instagram account promoted some of the stunning jewelry and accessories that visitors can explore inside this exclusive exhibit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 香港故宮文化博物館 Hong Kong Palace Museum (@hongkongpalacemuseum)

On its website, the “Cartier and Women” exhibit was launched to showcase the influence and role of women in the history of the French luxury brand and in Chinese history.

“The exhibition explores the bond between women and jewelry through a series of captivating narratives that reflect Cartier’s deep connections with many influential women throughout history and in the present day,” the description reads.

“The exhibition will highlight how Chinese art has inspired Cartier in design, style, decorative motif, technique and material in particular, and how Chinese aesthetics has influenced women’s lifestyle and global fashion in general,” it added.

Overall, the Cartier Collection comprises approximately 3,500 pieces dating from as early as the 1850s to the 2000s.

HKPM is one of the few select renowned institutions in the world where the brand allowed some of these private and personal jewelry artifacts to be put up for display.

Here are two photos showing a bib necklace and a Chinese vanity case that visitors can view at the museum.

On the website, it was stated that the bib necklace was worn by the Duchess of Windsor when she and her husband attended a charity ball in Versailles in 1953.

The Chinese vanity case, meanwhile, used to be part of Louis Cartier’s personal collection.

Visitors, including Filipinos, can explore this new attraction, along with eight more galleries of Chinese treasures, at the HKPM in the West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong.

It officially opened to the public in July 2022.

Over 900 treasures of Chinese art and culture were curated in a staggering 7,800 square meters of exhibition space. These artifacts came from the Palace Museum in Beijing, China.

The HKPM is open from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the museum is closed on Tuesdays.

___

Editor’s note: The trip to Hong Kong was hosted by Hong Kong Economic Trade & Office. At no stage does the host organization have a say in the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Interaksyon following editorial guidelines.