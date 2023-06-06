New eats alert! El Pollo Loco now offers unlimited Spanish rice

Filipinos who love rice can now avail themselves of a gorgeous serving of unlimited Spanish rice.

El Pollo Loco Philippines is now offering “Endless Spanish Rice” to its customers in all its branches starting last May.

Diners who order two pieces of its signature fire-grilled chicken with salsa on the side can now feast on unlimited servings of its sumptuous Spanish rice.

LOOK: El Pollo Loco offers unlimited rice promo for every order of its two-piece fire-grilled chicken meal. This can be availed in all its branches. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/GH8OlnZfUs — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) June 5, 2023

El Pollo Loco also unveiled its unlimited rice deal on its Instagram account.

“Dive into a limitless surpRICE!” it quipped in its caption with a cup of rice emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Pollo Loco PH (@elpolloloco_ph)

El Pollo Loco is known for its fire-grilled chicken. It is marinated in various herbs, spices, fruit juices and garlic.

This was a family recipe from the first restaurant that opened in Mexico in 1975. The family restaurant has since expanded to nearly 500 stores across the United States.

El Pollo Loco landed in the Philippines in 1991. Its first branch was at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

It took over 20 years before the brand took off in the local food scene.

In 2017, the Bistro Group, an international group of restaurants, took the brand under its wing with plans to introduce it to more Filipino diners.

At that time, El Pollo Loco has only two branches—SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia.

Since then, the brand’s signature fire-grilled chicken dish has been introduced to more customers from different communities in Metro Manila.

The Mexican food stop now has ten stores in different cities.

Nachos, ribs and crepes

El Pollo Loco has a lot to offer diners who love American and Mexican food.

Aside from chicken, its other signature dishes and desserts are:

Barbecue ribs

Different types of side dishes—coleslaw, mac & cheese, macaroni salad, salsa, fiesta corn

Beef nachos

Beef tacos

Hazelnut

Citrus summer salad

Hazelnut Crepe

Leche Flan

Largest branch

El Pollo Loco’s tenth store at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City is the largest one so far.

It can seat up to 110 people. The space is also big enough to hold small business events.

This branch has table setups for different customers, from large groups to solo patrons.