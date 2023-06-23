Rundown: More music, artists performing at Fete de La Musique PH 2023

If you missed the Fete dela Musique Philippines 2023 pocket stages last weekend, the free music event will continue this weekend with more music and arts celebrations nationwide.

This year, the music event dubbed “#MerSeaFetePH” is the 29th edition of Fête de la Musique Philippines.

On Friday, June 23, Filipino music fans may enjoy performances from a lineup of artists at its Greenbelt Main Stage.

The following artists are performing on the main stage:

Blaster & Celestial Klownz

Lola Amour

She’s Only Sixteen

Cheats

Ena Mori

Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club

The #MerSeaFetePH will begin at 4 p.m. today.

Fête de la Musique’s is staged with its partner Department of Tourism.

In view of this, there are 2023 Destination Stages in various tourist locations such as Albay, Baguio, Baler, Cebu, El Nido, Laguna, Pampanga, Palawan, Siargao, Tagaytay, and Zambales. They are all hosting stages on June 24, except for Siargao and Cebu which hosted the stages last June 21.

This year’s #MerSeaFetePH is presented by Alliance Française de Manille in partnership with B-Side Productions and the Embassy of France to the Philippines and co-organized by the DOT.

The free music event is also in partnership with Greenbelt, Raffles and Fairmont Makati, San Miguel Beer, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, United Nations Development Programme, Institut Français, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Scarlet Box, TV5 Monde Asia Pacific, Funky Beat Entertainment, Homonym, Sonik Philippines, Gibbous, Jagged Perspective, LAMAVE Research Institute and AirSwift. —Rosette Adel