Early Christmas treat: ‘Wonka’ to premiere in PH a week ahead of American release

Filipinos are in for a special pre-Christmas treat.

Viewers from the Philippines have the chance to watch the highly-anticipated fantasy movie “Wonka” starring Timothée Chalamet ahead of American moviegoers.

Film distributor Warner Bros. Pictures said that the premiere of “Wonka” in the Southeast Asian country was moved to December 6.

It was initially slated for a January 2024 release.

The new release date is one week ahead of the movie’s premiere in the United States, which is on December 15.

“Wonka” tells the story of the extraordinary character at the center of the famous “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” story — Willy Wonka and how he became the greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker in Road Dahl‘s world.

The vivid big-screen spectacle introduces viewers to young Wonka who is chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world through his whimsical creations.

The movie is directed by Paul King, the writer and director of the “Paddington” films and produced by David Heyman (“Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts” and “Paddington”), Alexandra Derbyshire (“Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”).

Starring alongside Timothée are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil, “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”) and Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”).

It also features Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”).

“Wonka” likewise stars Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”).