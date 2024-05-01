Social media revives interest for Pinoy psychological horror game using POV of delivery rider

Interest for a Filipino psychological horror game about a delivery rider seeing strange visions at night was renewed on social media.

A digital lifestyle publication on Monday featured anew a 2023 report about “Ligaw,” an indie horror game developed by Raven Studios wherein the player assumes the role of a delivery rider in Caloocan City.

According to spot.ph, the player is “confronted by strange visions and startling noises while walking through eskinitas.”

“Delivering packages is the name of the game. It’s straightforward enough, until one recipient insists on having his package dropped off inside his house while he is away. This is how Chapter 1 starts,” the report said.

It also said players should “expect lots of jump scares.”

spot.ph on April 29 posted a publication material featuring the horror game, which led to a renewed interest in it on social media.

The post has earned 2,100 likes and reactions, over 950 shares and 153 comments so far.

Many Filipinos tagged their Facebook friends in the comments, while others shared their reactions.

“I NEED A YOUTUBER TO PLAY THIS,” an online user wrote.

“Masubukan nga,” another Facebook user commented.

“Bagong laro,” wrote a different Pinoy, tagging some Facebook friends with a laughing emoji.

“Naalala ko na naman ‘yung Angkas driver na nagke-kwento sa’king ‘di siya nagpapagabi ng uwi kasi nakakatakot sa lugar nila (SJDM),” another online user shared. SJDM is short for San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan.

According to the report, the game started out as a capstone project by thesis mates John Rhys Pereyra, Romel Nadong, Kevin Fajemolin, and Edrich Nambio of the University of Caloocan City in 2022.

In its 2023 report, spot.ph said they are the ones behind Raven Studios.

The “Ligaw” game was launched to the public following their submission and has been downloaded over 6,000 times as of 2023.

The publication said that the game resurfaced on TikTok that year, citing its “attention to detail.”

“It’s almost always what keeps them engaged within the Ligaw realm. The jump scares might feel cliché, but the environment in which the story is set in feels refreshing with how unapologetically Filipino it is,” spot.ph said.

Meanwhile, Raven Studios hinted at giving “more horror experiences” to Filipinos last March following the popularity of the “Ligaw” game.

“Keep updated for news about our upcoming projects. We look forward to sharing our journey with you as Raven Studios,” it said.

“Ligaw” can be downloaded on the desktop through this link.

An installation guide is also available on its YouTube account.