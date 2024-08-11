Olympics: What’s happening on Day 16 of Paris Games on Sunday

The final day of the Olympics will have 14 gold medals up for grabs before the curtain comes down on the Paris Games with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

CLOSING CEREMONY

While the opening ceremony was held on the river Seine, the closing ceremony will be staged in the 80,000-capacity Stade de France which hosted athletics events after rugby sevens.

The Olympic flame will be extinguished and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo will give the flag to her Los Angeles counterpart Karen Bass, a symbolic handover to the next hosts for the 2028 Games.

TRIO BATTLE FOR MARATHON GOLD

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa is on top form as she bids to pick up the gold medal in the women’s marathon after breaking the world record to retain her title in Berlin last year.

Assefa faces a challenge from Kenya’s Peres Jepchichir, who could become the first woman to retain Olympic marathon gold after taking her third major title in London in April.

The all-time second-fastest women’s marathoner Sifan Hassan is another to watch, as the Dutchwoman closes out her gruelling programme after taking bronze in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

U.S. SEEK BACK-TO-BACK VOLLEYBALL GOLDS

After France’s men retained their title, the U.S. will look to do the same in the women’s final when they face Italy.

BRITISH DUO CHASE MODERN PENTATHLON GOLD

Britain’s Kerenza Bryson aims for gold in the women’s Modern Pentathlon after an Olympic record score in the semi-finals, with reigning champion compatriot Kate French also in the 18-strong final field at the stunning Palace of Versailles grounds.

The final starts with equestrian show jumping, then a fencing bonus round before swimming, laser shooting and running.

LAVREYSEN SEEKS GOLDEN HAT-TRICK

The final day in the velodrome will be a fast and furious affair with gold medals up for grabs in men’s keirin, women’s omnium and women’s sprint. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen could secure a golden hat-trick by winning the keirin.

HIGH NOTE FOR HANSEN?

Denmark’s three-times world handball player of the year Mikkel Hansen will be looking to end his career on a high note by taking gold in the men’s final before he retires.

The Danes will battle Germany for gold while Slovenia face Spain for bronze.

SNYDER EYES GOLD

American Kyle Snyder will be eyeing the 97kg wrestling gold but the competition is likely to be a lot more intense in the 65kg with four world champions in the fray.

In the women’s 76kg, Yuka Kagami is bidding to become Japan’s first heavyweight Olympic champion.

WENWEN DEFENDS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Weightlifting concludes with the women’s +81kg where defending champion and world record holder Chinese Li Wenwen is favourite for gold.

But she will have to contend with Tokyo silver medallist Emily Campbell of Britain and the Dominican Republic’s Crismery Santana.

