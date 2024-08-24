Rundown: Family-themed movies, series for your long weekend binge-watch

Those who plan to stay in and binge-watch this long weekend are in for a treat.

Disney+ has several family-themed movies and series that can be enjoyed by families who want to bond over entertaining stories as Filipinos relax and recharge for more than two days.

For movie buffs, the streaming platform has the following offerings:

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

“Mrs. Doubtfire” shows late comedian extraordinaire Robin Williams in drag who portrays the world’s most lovable nanny in this ’90s classic.

It is a touching movie that mixes comedy gold with heartfelt moments about family and love.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

This indie gem features a quirky family embarking on a unique and unforgettable road trip as they make hilarious, heartwarming, and heartbreaking efforts towards helping a young girl join a beauty pageant.

The Descendants (2011)

With Hawaii as its breathtaking backdrop, this movie has a heart-tugging message of how life can bring a person closer to the ones they love in unexpected ways.

The poignant film stars George Clooney as a father grappling with a family tragedy and trying to reconnect with his daughters.

The Parent Trap (1998)

This Lindsay Lohan classic is a must-watch for those who love a good twin-swap story.

Lindsay shines in this family-friendly flick about long-lost sisters who scheme to get their parents back together.

To those who have the time to binge-watch series, they can stream the following shows:

Fresh off the Boat (2015)

This critically acclaimed sitcom delivers big time when it comes to culture clash comedy.

Loosely inspired by the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang, the series is all about growing up Asian-American in ’90s Florida.

Empire (2015)

Lucious, Cookie, and the Lyons are bringing major family drama to this series with a side of killer music.

The show dives deep into the ups and downs of a hip-hop dynasty, complete with a juicy family feud and a slick soundtrack.

Arrested Development (2003)

This series features the Bluths — a dysfunctional family like no other.

Considered by critics as one of the all-time greats, this satire is pure comedy genius, with its quick wit, zany characters, and plot

twists that’ll leave one laughing out loud.

Black-ish (2014)

This series is more than just a sitcom — it’s a clever, funny take on modern family life that tackles social issues with a whole lot

of heart.

It features the Johnson family in which everyone is unapologetically themselves and always open for honest conversations to foster understanding and growth in their household.