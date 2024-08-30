Klook integrates booking feature on TikTok

Travel is life!

Travel services booking platform Klook added a new booking feature on mobile video sharing platform, TikTok, harnessing the growing number of influencers under their program.

Klook Global Marketing vice president Marcus Yong said that social media, like TikTok, became the “go-to-channel” for users who plan to travel.

“Klook is now able to bridge these travelers directly to the activities they discover on their feeds, enhancing our social-first approach in meeting the needs of the next generation of travelers,” Yong stated.

Travelers from Japan and Southeast Asia countries, including the Philippines, could directly book their travels on TikTok.

Social commerce

The new feature also opened opportunities for Filipino merchants under Klook’s Kreator program to feature tourist destinations, such as Manila Ocean Park and Art in Island in Metro Manila, and engage with the TikTok users.

Travelers who are part of the Kreator program, which was launched in 2023, could earn money by documenting their travel experiences and sharing promo codes with their followers.

The platform has also expanded its program on other platforms, such as Youtube, to cater to the demand for user-generated content as the number of markets in the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, and the United States increases.

This September, Klook would organize a gathering of content creators in Asia Pacific as part of its growing Kreator community with more than 20,000 merchants globally.

Klook, which was founded in 2014, offers travel booking services, varying from tours and transportations, in over 2,700 destinations worldwide.