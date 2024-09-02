Add to watchlist: Int’l movies set for release this September

September brings excitement for moviegoers with international movies set to open in local cinemas.

Here are some of the international films set for release this month:

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

The horror and comedy movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” directed by Tim Burton, revolves around Lydia, a single mother, and Astrid, a rebellious daughter, who are stuck in the mayhem caused by a mischievous demon.

Astrid (played by Jenna Ortega) discovers the mysterious model of the town in their attic, and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened, unleashing Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton) and turning her and her mother Lydia’s (played by Winona Ryder) lives upside down.

The Warner Bros. Pictures movie will be shown in cinemas on September 4.

‘Speak No Evil’

An American family was invited to spend their weekend on the country estate of a British family whom they had befriended during their vacation. However, their befriended family is not what they seem to be.

The suspense thriller movie “Speak No Evil”, released by Universal Pictures, is slated for September 11.

‘Transformers One’

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie “Transformers One” tells the origin story of sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron, who were bonded like brothers, changing the fate of Cybertron.

Star-studded casts Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm will voice the characters of the movie, which is set to open on September 18.

‘Taklee Genesis: Worlds Collide’

“Taklee Genesis: Worlds Collide”, which will be released on September 18, centers on single mom Stella (played by Paula Taylor), who receives a call from her missing father, who mysteriously disappeared in a forbidden forest when she was still a child, asking her to bring him back.

Her mission is to time travel and switched on the Taklee Genesis, the warp-speed teleporter that was believed to be tested at the Ramasun Camp in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

