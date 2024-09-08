‘Boldly Filipino’ dishes to try at Siklab+

Food enthusiasts could enjoy another Filipino-style dining experience at Siklab+.

Siklab+ was the first homegrown restaurant of The Bistro Group, which is known to franchise international cuisines like TGI Friday’s, Texas Roadhouse, Italliani’s, and Olive Green.

Cyril Reyes, the director for operations of Siklab+ and Texas Roadhouse, said the Filipino-style restaurant completes the portfolio of The Bistro Group.

“We don’t have our homegrown restaurant yet. Lahat kasi ay franchise. So, kaya ‘yun ang naging inspiration,” Reyes said.

“We created this one, the whole concept—the name, the design, the foods—so lahat ito [ay] local [o] homegrown,” he added.

The director stated that the restaurant name was inspired by the “intensity of passion behind Filipino dishes.”

Siklab+ opened its kitchen in Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City last August 5.

The 70-square-meter restaurant could cater to 120 individuals, which also includes outside seating.

With its muted shades of brown, gray, and beige interior, customers could feel the mix of modern and traditional Filipino culture vibe.

The director said that the first few weeks since the opening of Siklab+ were “very promising,” as the number of food enthusiasts coming to the restaurant was high.

“We are confident because [of] lots of feedback [ay] magaganda, both food and service. I think maganda ‘yung start-up ng Siklab+,” he stated.

According to him, The Bistro Group was planning to expand Siklab+ in Bonifacio Global City and Makati areas next year.

‘Boldy Filipino’ menu

Reyes said that the offerings of Siklab+ were “boldy Filipino,” which were influenced by the dishes from different regions in the country.

“May kaunting twist, but definitely the original Filipino recipe dishes,” he said.

Offerings like Kuhol ni Tanggol, Paboritong Sisig, Lumpiang Ubod ng Sarap, Pinatisang Fried Chicken, and Pinalutong na Tawilis were among the top picks and signature dishes.

Gising-Gising Na!, Tortalong, and Bet na Pinakbet are some of its vegetable recipes.

Soups like Sinigang na Bangus sa Bayabas, Lola’s Ginisang Munggo, and Bulalo Ala Eh! are also available.

Food enthusiasts could also choose from a variety of meat and seafood choices, such as KKK: Klasikong Kare-Kare, Siniklabang Manok, Siniklabang Tuna Belly, and Garlicky Squid Adobo.

During merienda time, patrons could order pancit from its selection, ranging from Siklab Special Lomi, PBG: Pancit Bihon Guisado, and Pancit Palabok.

For sweet treats, Siklab+ serves kakanin, like Palitaw, Bonggang Bibingka, and Puto Bumbong.

It also gave twists on the classic turon, the Turon Trio, with additional flavors of cheese, langka, and macapuno.

Specialty drinks, such as Kamias Pineapple Slush and Tsokolate at Kalamansi, and Filipino-themed cocktails like Ube Kolada and Dalandan ng Ale are also being offered at the new restaurant.

Siklab+ is open to serve customers daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.