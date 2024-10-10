St. ALi: Melbourne-origin coffee coaster opens 1st branch in Philippines

A crew-owned coffee brand is bringing aromatic coffee and flavorful dishes from Melbourne, Australia to Filipino tables.

ST. ALi, a pioneer of specialty coffee founded in 2005 in Melbourne, opened its first Philippine branch on October 1 at Opus Mall in Quezon City.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Lachlan Ward said that the Australian-origin coffee roaster built its brand on the “rock and roll” experiences of its guests.

“If you (customers) think about your most memorable food and coffee experiences… it’s not the food or the coffee that stood out. It’s human interaction,” he said.

“So, I think that’s what we’ve tried to build into the brand,’’ he added, while emphasizing hospitality as their important business value.

Ward said that the love for food intersects both Filipino and Melbourne cultures.

“You (Filipinos) love to eat and drink and celebrate, so I think in that sense we’ll fit really nicely in,” he said.

The brand name was inspired by Ali ibn Umar al-Shadhili, a fourteenth-century Sufi cleric who brought a berry that stimulates wakefulness from Ethiopia to Yemen. He is recognized as a patron saint of coffee for introducing it to Yemen and other parts of the world.

According to Ward, the Philippine branch features designs inspired by its first coffee roaster branch in Melbourne, which was housed in an old ambulance garage.

It incorporates some elements from the original site, such as the hoists and details on the doors.

The branch, which can accommodate 115 coffee lovers, is in partnership with local franchisee Stewart Ong, who also brought M Bakery to the country.

The specialty coffee brand will also expand its operations with a branch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, early next year.

ST. ALi has eight branches across Australia and also has stores in Jakarta and Bali, Indonesia.

Tastes like Melbourne

The specialty coffee brand brings Melbourne culture to life through the aroma and taste of its signature coffee beverages, such as Coco Mingle, Matchamansi, and ST. ALi Iced Matcha.

Barista signatures like Barista Breakfast, Winter Freddo, and Apple-Gato are also offered.

Coffee lovers looking to elevate their experience can choose from cocktails like Espresso Martini and Melted Manila.

For its signature dishes, ST. ALi serves Avo Toast, Chili Scrambled Eggs, and its famous burger.

Other options include Squid Ink Risotto, Turkish Eggs, Tokyo Omelette, and ST. ALi Granola.

To incorporate a Filipino flavor, the coffee brand also offers Ube Panna Cotta.

Aside from beverages and food, ST. ALi has diversified into merchandise, offering shirts, caps, bags and coffee mugs at the Philippine branch.

The inaugural branch in Quezon City is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.