Get her back!: Filipino livies buzzing after trailer for Netflix’s GUTS World Tour concert film arrives

Our pinsan is back!

Filipino livies are ready to experience one of the best-selling concerts of the year once again—this time, at the best seats in the house.

Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will once again take center stage in an exclusive concert special of her GUTS World Tour, debuting on Tuesday, October 29, on global streaming service Netflix.

It was not that long ago when the 3x Grammy-winning singer sang her guts out with 55,000 Filipinos fans at the Philippine Arena last October 5.

She also previously broke records in the country’s concert scene after amassing over 745,000 fans joining the virtual ticket queue for her “Silver Star Show” in Manila.

However, fans simply could not get enough of the heartbreak and wildness where Olivia’s songs do best after Netflix released the concert trailer on October 22.

“Can’t wait to experience the GUTS WORLD TOUR again!! Loveyou LIV!! SO EXCITED 💜,” a Facebook user commented.

“May pag asa pala ako makapanood,” another wrote with laughing emojis.

The one-minute trailer offers a sneak peek of Olivia’s thrilling performance at the Los Angeles, California leg of her tour.

She will perform tracks from her smash-hit albums “GUTS” and “SOUR,” including “deja vu,” “bad idea, right?” and her debut single “driver’s license.”