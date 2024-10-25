Newer, sharper: Global denim brand revamps store in SM Makati

Denim lovers, this one’s for you!

A global denim brand has reopened its branch at SM Makati to kick off its “next-gen” store concept, lavishing customers with advanced digital features, eye-catching merchandise and an innovative tailor shop.

The new Levi’s store was officially reopened on October 17. It was revamped to unravel its fresh format consisting of immersive and unique features for a seamless shopping experience within the bustling Makati area.

Jeffrey Lo, senior vice president and business unit head of SM Levi’s operator Signature Lines Inc. (SLI), said that its company is committed to developing branches into a fashion brand that promotes modernity and individuality.

“SLI wants to continually upgrade Levi’s in different SM channels to bring better and more exciting store experiences for our customers through the Next-Gen store concept,” Lo said.

According to Lo, SLI is eyeing to expand its updated format to other SM properties in the future.

Among the 100-square-meter boutique’s new trademark is the Levi’s Tailor Shop which will feature an artist who can help customers experiment with their denim pieces by adding patches, embroidery and more.

Shoppers can now bask in the recently renovated Levi’s store for a chance to get a second item at 40% off using their SM Advantage Card when they purchase one regular-priced item from October 25 to 27 and November 1 to 3 at any SM branch.