Cheesy updates: Food hacks, other offerings for cheese lovers this holiday season

Cheese lovers are in for a delightful surprise this holiday season, with some “cheesy” updates.

Food hacks

Filipino moms from online communities lamented that they are challenged by busy schedules and not knowing what to cook which leads to “sawa” or the feeling of getting tired or bored with the same meals.

Jericho Medel, educator and chairperson of the Developmental Psychology Division, Psychological Association of the Philippines, said that having monotonous meals may affect the motivation of children during mealtime as these dietary habits developed at an early age could be carried over in later life.

“These concerns lead to parental pressure to meet the nutritional needs of their children. However, we may take into account that every child has a unique response to parental pressure during mealtime, especially in their regulatory and appetitive tendencies,” Medel said.

The Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute in a Facebook post also said that kids should eat variety of foods every day to get the nutrients needed by the body.

To break the cycle and help mothers who struggle to diversify their children’s meals, many Filipinos online suggest adding an ingredient that can bring excitement to everyday dishes.

At least two Pinoy mothers provide a simple yet effective answer: cheese.

“Add cheese mga mommy para hindi nakakasawa,” an online mom suggested.

According to the article on BBC Science Focus, the flavor profile of cheese makes it incredibly satisfying, while its savory taste can add depth to any meal.

Cheese brand, Eden Cheese, understood the challenge of “sawa” and offered tips and easy-to-follow recipes to explore to make dishes fun and exciting. These can be viewed on its website: https://www.twistandmake.com/eden.

Celebrity chefs Rosebud Benitez and RV Manabat took to social media to share how they add cheese in crafting innovative and kid-friendly dishes that the whole family can appreciate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RV Manabat (@chefrvmanabat)

“Ang mga bata, sawa na kapag noodles or eggs lang. Kaya we added Eden Cheese para mas masaya,” chef RV said.

“With Eden Cheese, mas madaling gawin yan! Ang mga simpleng dishes, mas nagiging masarap dahil sa creamy & malinamnam goodness ng Eden because it’s made with milk and real cheese,” chef Rosebud wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosebud Benitez-Velasco (@chefmomrosebudbenitez)

Philippine food brand UFC, known to cater to Filipinos’ needs for sauces, also offered food hacks using its newly launched UFC Overload All-Purpose Sauces.

UFC Overload is an all-in-one, heat-and-serve sauce packed with real ingredients that’s perfect for a variety of food applications.

These are available in three flavors, Meaty (with real bits of cooked pork, beef and hotdog), Creamy (white sauce), and Cheesy (three-in-one cheddar), that can be used for homemade meals.

It suggested that the meaty flavor could be used for spaghetti, quick pizza toast or nachos. The creamy sauce, on the other hand, can be used for any cream-based dish such as chicken alfredo, burger steak, spinach dip.

Lastly, the food brand suggested using the cheese overload as an ingredient for cooking meals like mac ‘n cheese, as a dip or topping, or even as a spread.

Inception overload

UFC also released an inception-esque film titled “Overload” which featured actor Pepe Herrera to capture the joy of cooking for loved ones.

In the dream-induced film, Pepe finds himself in a series of humorous and increasingly surreal siesta wake-up calls from his loved ones, each requesting him to satisfy their cravings. He managed to grant their requests using the overload sauces.

Meanwhile, like Eden Cheese, UFC also offers cooking tips, kitchen hacks, and easy DIY meal prepson its Facebook page UFC Meal Masters.

Return of Cheesy Garlic Series

Back by popular demand, Subway announced the return of its beloved Cheesy Garlic Series in time for the holiday festivities.

These are available in two flavors the Cheesy Garlic Supreme for the meat lovers and Cheesy Garlic Chicken.

Cheesy Garlic Supreme : This sub combines stacks of pepperoni, salami, and crispy bacon, paired with creamy cheesy garlic spread and mayonnaise dressing, topped with fresh veggies on a mouth-watering parmesan oregano sub.

: This sub combines stacks of pepperoni, salami, and crispy bacon, paired with creamy cheesy garlic spread and mayonnaise dressing, topped with fresh veggies on a mouth-watering parmesan oregano sub. Cheesy Garlic Chicken: This sub features tender roast chicken topped with a luscious cheesy garlic sauce, with a zesty Chipotle Southwest drizzle, and crisp veggies, all nestled in a flavorful parmesan oregano bread.

To add cheer to the season, Subway is also rolling out its festive cookie boxes for gifting and indulging.