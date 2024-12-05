The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ – and Jimmy Choo, as Elton John musical opens in the West End

Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and star of U.S. television series “Ugly Betty”, Vanessa Williams, is making her West End debut in music legend Elton John’s musical version of “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Williams (61) plays demanding fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, a role made famous by Meryl Streep in the 2006 movie adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel that has also inspired the musical, for which John wrote the score.

“I’ve been in the business for over 40 years. I’m soaking it all in … I’m very grateful that people have come to see me,” said Williams, who was cheered by the audience as she made her stage entrance.

Actor Matt Henry who plays Priestly’s confidant Nigel says it is the score by 77-year-old Elton John that drives the show.

Following the official opening night on Sunday, John – known for hits such as “Your Song”, as well as musicals including “Billy Elliot” and “The Lion King” – told the audience he has lost his sight following an eye infection earlier this year.

In keeping with a drama about fashion, the costumes are extravagant.

Georgie Buckland, who plays aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, and Williams have twelve changes each, and their outfits include pieces from designers such as Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Pamella Roland.

Also making her West End debut, Buckland said performing in heels was a challenge.

“I practiced on carpet, so that I could walk on an uneven surface. Because I am not a heels gal,” she said. The highest heels she wears in the production are six and a half inch Jimmy Choos.

Playing well so far with audiences that Williams says are “eating it up”, Elton John hopes the musical will one day open on Broadway.

For now, the show, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray”/ “Kinky Boots”) is at London’s Dominion Theatre.

