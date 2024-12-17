This Quiapo camera store is confident business will remain in the ‘limelight’

Hidalgo Street in Quiapo is home to a wide variety of shops and stores, ranging from food stalls to eye clinics.

But the street is also known as a “camera center,” housing different camera stores that are hidden behind the ukay-ukay stalls that line the road.

One of these stores is Prime Camera Repair, which has been around since 2004.

Its owner, 64-year-old Emen Gonzales, expressed confidence that her store will remain in the “limelight” despite the rise in popularity of smartphones with built-in cameras.

“Itong camera repair [business], bibihira lang kasi bihira lang din ang technicians ng camera,” she added.

Meanwhile, the store’s camera technician, 46-year-old Michael Panganiban, shared that he had no prior experience with cameras before 2004, as he was working as a construction worker at the time.

Brought to Quiapo by his brother-in-law, Panganiban added that he found repairing cameras to be a more fulfilling job than his previous work in construction.

“Doon ko [nakita] na mas maganda pala ito, kaya tinutukan ko. Nasa atin lang ‘pag gusto mo,” he said.

Although the store does not actively promote its business on social media, Panganiban expressed gratitude to those who feature him and the store on TikTok.

“Lalong umangat ‘yung shop namin dahil sa nag-vlog na ‘yun,” the technician added, recalling this particular TikTok video that featured them.

“Nasiyahan siya kasi ‘yung singil ko, mababa lang din naman.” he said.

Panganiban’s fixed rate for camera repair P1,500.

“Kahit na may [kailangan] na minor na pyesa, linalagay ko na para lang hindi lang umalis [ang customer],” he added.

For Gonzales, the business continues to thrive because of the diverse people who visit the store.

Regular customers return for repairs, photography studio owners purchase cameras and parts, while camera enthusiasts seek Panganiban’s expertise. Prime Camera Repair generates a daily income of P4,000.

“Hindi kami malulugi. It lasts long. ‘Yung iba nga gusto nila expired na ‘yung film and mas antique na camera gusto nila,” Gonzales said. “Excitement ang hanap nila, kahit mga foreigner bumibili pa rin.”

The owner said while smartphone cameras are easy to use with just one click, nothing beats the satisfaction of using a traditional camera and framing the shot one wishes to achieve.

“May art [sa ginawa ko]. [You will tell yourself] ‘I did the art sa gusto kong mangyari.’ Tapos hindi lang ‘yun with tulong ng technology,” she added. “Pero ‘yung sariling isip, imagination mo [ang] gumawa ng photo.”