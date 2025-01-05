‘Emilia Perez,’ ‘The Brutalist’ lead Golden Globe film nominations

‘ Emilia Perez’ lands 10 nods, ‘The Brutalist’ earns 7

Perez’ lands 10 nods, ‘The Brutalist’ earns 7 Globes nominations may influence Oscars race

Nikki Glaser to host January 5th Globes ceremony

— Musical thriller “Emilia Perez” and post-World War Two epic “The Brutalist” topped the roster of films nominated for the 2025 Golden Globes, the Hollywood honors that kick off the awards season leading to the Oscars.

READ: Sunday’s Golden Globes to launch Hollywood’s awards festivities | Factbox: Full list of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe awards

“Emilia Perez,” a Spanish-language movie released by Netflix NFLX.O, scored 10 nods and independent distributor A24’s “The Brutalist” earned seven.

READ: ‘Emilia Perez’ movie melds Mexican culture with musical melodies | Film ‘Emilia Perez’ helped Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana ‘feel’ and ‘reconnect

Both movies will compete for the top Globes honor – best film drama – with papal selection story “Conclave,” Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two,” historical drama “Nickel Boys” and “September 5,” the story of sports journalists who covered a hostage crisis at the Olympics.

Box office smash “Wicked,” adapted from a long-running Broadway play about the witches in “The Wizard of Oz,” landed four nominations. It faces dark romantic comedy “Anora” and others in the best movie musical or comedy category.

The Globe nominations can help movies in the race to the Academy Awards in March. Last year’s Hollywood strikes scrambled this year’s release schedule, and awards pundits say there is no clear frontrunner for best picture at the Oscars.

Winners of the Globes will be chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Academy Awards. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Jan. 5 Globes ceremony for the first time. The show, in the past a booze-fueled and more free-wheeling occasion than the Oscars, will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ PARA.O.

“Emilia Perez” stars Zoe Saldana as a lawyer who helps a drug cartel leader (Spanish actor Karla Sofía Gascón) fake his death and transition from a man to a woman. Selena Gomez co-stars as the cartel leader’s wife. All three were nominated by Globes voters for acting honors.

Streaming service Netflix, which gives movies only a limited run in theaters and has never won the prestigious best picture Oscar, overpowered traditional studios to grab a total of 13 film nominations from Globe voters. The company also outpaced rivals in Globe TV nods with 23.

“It is a reminder of just how dominant that streaming platform is,” said Michael Schneider, TV editor at Hollywood publication Variety.

Movie nominee “The Brutalist” features Adrien Brody, also a Globe acting nominee, in an epic tale of a Hungarian immigrant who flees the horrors of World War Two to rebuild his life in the United States.

“Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande also received acting nominations, as did Angelina Jolie for her portrayal of opera singer Maria Callas in “Maria” and Zendaya for sports romance “Challengers.”

Timothee Chalamet received a nod for his portrayal of music legend Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” as did co-star Edward Norton, who plays folk singer Pete Seeger.

Sebastian Stan was nominated for his role as President-elect Donald Trump in “The Apprentice,” along with Jeremy Strong who played Trump attorney Roy Cohn. Trump has called the film “a politically disgusting hatchet job.”

In TV categories, restaurant tale “The Bear” received five nominations. Mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building” and historical epic “Shogun” earned four each.

— Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway; Additional reporting by Jorge Garcia;Editing by Ed Osmond and Nick Zieminski